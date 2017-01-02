Miley Cyrus moved to tears as little girl sings to her from hospital bed

share tweet pin email

She came in like a wrecking ball — but in the end, she was the one who broke down.

Last week, Miley Cyrus, made a visit to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where she met Julia Davidson, an 8-year-old battling neuroblastoma, a form of cancer.

Julia surprised Cyrus and her boyfriend, actor Liam Hemsworth, with a performance of "Rainbow Connection," Kermit the Frog's wistful hit from 1979's "The Muppet Movie."

Julia's father posted a video of the Dec. 29 encounter on YouTube, and well ... we're not crying, you're crying.

And so was Cyrus.

"You made me cry because it was so beautiful! Do you know how important it is to make people cry when you sing?" Cyrus told Julia, wiping away tears.

"If I was in my 'Voice' chair right now, I would have turned around for you. For sure!"

Hemsworth was also clearly moved by the moment.

"Wow ... that's a really good gift you've got," the actor said.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus reveals what 'Voice' fans don't see: 'I'm the one that cries all the time'

According to a Go Fund Me campaign, Julia was diagnosed with cancer of the adrenal glands around two years ago. She was at the hospital for monthly treatment when the stars stopped by.

The hospital later took to Facebook to offer a shoutout to Cyrus and her foundation, The Happy Hippie Foundation, which offers support for homeless and LGBT youth.

"Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!" the hospital posted, along with a few more photos from the visit.

Now that's our kind of party in the USA!