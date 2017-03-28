share tweet pin email

Michelle Pfeiffer is back!

The 58-year-old actress is returning to Hollywood after a four-year hiatus, and one thing's for sure — she's still as stunning as ever.

The "Hairspray" star graces the cover of the April issue of Interview Magazine looking absolutely flawless.

The Golden Globe winner, who last appeared onscreen in 2013's "The Family" with Robert De Niro, returns to the screen opposite De Niro again in her role as Ruth Madoff, wife of notorious con artist Bernie Madoff, in HBO's upcoming "The Wizard of Lies."

Inside the magazine, Pfeiffer, who has two grown kids, daughter Claudia Rose, 24, and son John Henry, 22, with her TV producer husband David E. Kelley, said fans can chalk up her "disappearance" to pickiness.

"I've never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I'm a more balanced person honestly when I'm working," says Pfeiffer. "But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids' schedule. And I got so picky that I was un-hirable. And then ... I don't know, time just went on."

In the fall, Pfeiffer stars in "Mother!" with Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, and also the film adaption of Agatha Christie’s "Murder on the Orient Express" with Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz and Daisy Ridley.

The suddenly busy actress also revealed a behind-the-scenes secret — she's been trading off roles with another Hollywood beauty for years!

"These last few years I've had some really interesting opportunities. And I have this weird synchronicity with Annette Bening," said Pfeiffer. "I was supposed to do 'Bugsy'; I fell out of that. She did it, so she met Warren (Beatty). That wouldn't have happened. And then she was supposed to do "Batman Returns"; She fell out of that. I replaced her. So, we're always kind of tag-teaming."

HBO's "The Wizard of Lies" premieres on May 20.