Luisana Lopilato has offered up a glance into a touching family moment amid her son Noah's recovery from cancer.

The Argentinian actress, whose husband is singer Michael Bublé, shared an Instagram photo Wednesday showing a tender moment with 3-year-old Noah and his brother, Elias, 17 months.

El tiempo se detiene... no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

In the black-and-white pic, Elias sits in Lopilato’s lap while Noah lounges beside her. Lopilato rubs Noah’s little foot.

She captioned the image in Spanish: “El tiempo se detiene... no hay nada como los mimos de mama!!" — which roughly translates to, "Time stops … there’s nothing like a mother’s love!"

It's the first fans have seen of little Noah since November, when Bublé, 41, and Lopilato, 30, announced they were facing a parent’s worst fear: Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Both put their careers on hold to focus on the boy's recovery.

In February, the Canadian singer took to Facebook to say Noah's treatment was going well and doctors were optimistic.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage," he said.

Lopilato offered an update in April while doing press for the Argentinian film "Those Who Love and Hate."

"Thank god my son is well," she told reporters at a press conference.

"When things like those that happened to us occur, you take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”