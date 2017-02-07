share tweet pin email

If you're not already planning a big, sexy Valentine's Day, that's all right: Michael Bolton has one all prepared for you.

The megaselling crooner is the star of Netflix's just-released holiday show "Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special," and as he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on TODAY Tuesday, "It gets a little raunchy ... Don't bring small children around this special."

Well, then!

Bolton, of course, is the Grammy-winning artist behind songs like "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" — but in recent years he's made a new splash by marrying his music with comedy. A video called "Jack Sparrow" featured Bolton singing alongside cast members of "Saturday Night Live" in 2011, and it went viral immediately afterward.

"The cool thing," he noted about the Netflix special, in which he sings and acts and generally has a lot of silly, sexy fun, "is I'm able to connect the dots, so we're always bringing music into the comedy."

TODAY Bolton in his "Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special"

Plus, it's a canny marketing exercise: Some tunes from Bolton's new recording, "Songs of Cinema," are featured in the special and the album is out on Friday.

In the end, though, it's about love — and laughs. "It's very silly," he said, "and a lot of fun."

