Pop Culture

Melissa McCarthy stars in painful — and hilarious — Super Bowl ad for Kia

TODAY

Melissa McCarthy is the hero we need right now ... even if it means a lot of pain and suffering for her.

Just watch the “Ghostbusters” star in action in this Super Bowl ad for the Kia Niro. She receives a phone call asking her to help save the whales. No problem, says McCarthy: “I love whales!”

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Watch Kia's hilarious Super Bowl commercial starring Melissa McCarthy

Play Video - 1:22

Watch Kia's hilarious Super Bowl commercial starring Melissa McCarthy

Play Video - 1:22

More video

Once she’s out in the ocean, she learns the whales don’t love her back — definitely not the one that lands on her watercraft, sending her airborne right into the side of a ship. Ouch!

RELATED: Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad highlights immigrant journey of founder

McCarthy is also called upon to save the trees, save the ice caps, and save the rhinos, and with each mission she is unable to save herself from disaster.

KIA
Don't look behind you, Melissa.

“It’s hard to be an eco-warrior, but it’s easy to drive like one,” the voiceover explains.The fact that Kia picked McCarthy, who Salon dubbed "the new face of slapstick humor" in 2013, surprises us not a bit. With her wide eyes and exaggerated expressions (plus a willingness to do whatever it takes to get the joke), she always has us in stitches.

We've seen her on "Saturday Night Live" really getting into her ranch dressing, emoting dramatically through a lip sync battle on "The Tonight Show" and of course just being the often clumsy Sookie on "Gilmore Girls."

RELATED: Mr. Clean gets down and dirty in sexy new Super Bowl ad

And bonus points to Kia for using the Bonnie Tyler hit “Holding Out for a Hero” for the ad.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Sneak peek: Budweiser Super Bowl commercial celebrates American dream

Play Video - 1:18

Sneak peek: Budweiser Super Bowl commercial celebrates American dream

Play Video - 1:18

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.

More: Pop Culture Popculture On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP