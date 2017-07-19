share tweet pin email

Melissa McCarthy planned to vacation in Greece, but thanks to an unexpected twist, she ended up in Stars Hollow!

Sort of.

I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked @melissamccarthy a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The actress, who originally gained fame as Sookie St. James on "Gilmore Girls" back in the day, was enjoying sun and fun along the Mediterranean Sea this week when she ran into a familiar face at the shore — her former co-star, Yanic Truesdale.

Truesdale played Sookie's frenemy Michael on the show, but the off-screen pals were all smiles during their surprise reunion.

"I love when this happens!" the actor wrote alongside a photo he shared. "By coincidence, we both booked ... a vacation at the same time in Greece!"

He added the hashtags "#magicaltiming" and "#bestvacations."

But even before he ran into McCarthy, Truesdale's best vacation seemed to have a "Gilmore" theme going.

Catching up on my reading in Greece. At last a vacation! Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book! #talentedactress #friendship #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Two days earlier, he shared a solo pic of himself lounging by the beach with a good book — "Talking as Fast as I Can: From 'Gilmore Girls' to 'Gilmore Girls' (and Everything in Between)," by none other than Lorelai herself, Lauren Graham.

"Catching up on my reading in Greece," he captioned the shot. "Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book!"

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Lauren Graham talks 'Gilmore Girls' last 4 words (and Alexis Bledel phones in) Play Video - 8:01 Lauren Graham talks 'Gilmore Girls' last 4 words (and Alexis Bledel phones in) Play Video - 8:01

It's all a treat for fans who don't know when — or even if! — they'll get a chance to see the gang together again after last year's revival run on Netflix.