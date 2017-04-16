share tweet pin email

Melissa McCarthy returned to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to reprise her role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer — and this time, she came wearing a bunny suit.

McCarthy played Spicer dressed in an Easter Bunny costume, and was as loud as ever. After kicking a few young Easter egg hunters out of the area, “Spicer” threw off his bunny head and got down to business.

“Don’t push me! I’m sweating my Easter eggs off in this thing! Everybody shut up so I can apologize,” McCarthy, as Spicer, yelled in the skit. “Yes, you all got your wish this week, didn't ya? Spicey finally made a mistake.”

After bumbling the name of Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad (whom McCarthy’s Spicer called “Bazooka Phylicia Ahmad Rashad”), Spicey attempted to smooth over the ripples caused by the real Spicer’s press briefing last week during which he said Hitler never used chemical weapons on his own people and described concentration camps as “Holocaust centers.” The real Spicer later apologized for his remarks.

“Yeah, I know they’re not really called ‘Holocaust centers’ — duh, I know that. I’m aware,” McCarthy’s Spicer said. “I clearly meant to say ‘concentration clubs,’ OK? Let it drop.

“It would be really great if the nitpickers could try to see the big picture and didn’t solely focus on every little slur and lie I say,” he added. “That’d be nice!”

McCarthy’s Spicer also “apologized” for making the remarks about the Holocaust during Passover, or, as he called it, “Jewish Easter.” He turned it into an opportunity to bust out his dolls, which he used to tell the story of Passover.

SNL When McCarthy's Spicer opens his mouth, his words can be heard loud and clear.

While McCarthy’s jokes mainly centered on poking fun at Spicer, she did manage to get in a jab at United Airlines, which, along with Spicer, grabbed a lot of the week’s headlines after video surfaced of a United passenger being dragged off of a plane.

“And P.S., I’d like you also to know I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains,” McCarthy’s Spicer said while discussing the Holocaust. “But hey, at least they didn’t have to fly United, am I right?” He showed instant regret after that line.

In closing, Spicey wished the crowd a happy Easter before sneaking in that “the president is probably going to bomb North Korea tonight!”

He climbed into his Easter-egg-shaped cart and advised everyone to “eat as much candy as you want because this is probably our last Easter on Earth!”

Spicey may be making yet another appearance on “Saturday Night Live” next month, when McCarthy will return to the show to host the May 13 episode.