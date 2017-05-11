Melissa McCarthy is getting ready to play Sean Spicer on 'SNL,' and we can't wait

share tweet pin email

We never thought we'd see the day when "West Side Story" connected with "Saturday Night Live" and the White House, but 2017 is proving to be a very ... surprising year so far.

In any case, seeing Melissa McCarthy twirl through the halls of 30 Rock in a new promo for her "SNL" appearance this weekend, lip-syncing to "I Feel Pretty," the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim song made famous on Broadway and the movies, doesn't have to feel logical. That's because we know what it's leading up to —

McCarthy's return as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer!

We get to see her taken over by hair and makeup folks in funny glasses and facial hair, and when she emerges McCarthy is all done up and ready to take on the press corps. We expect her appearance this week (which inducts her into the five-timer club of "SNL" hosts) to be a hoot, just like the others!

SNL Melissa McCarthy is Sean Spicer on "Saturday Night Live"!

But first, let's enjoy once again McCarthy twirling in a pink top and floral skirt ... and then McCarthy as Spicer doing his own twirl 'round the set (we love seeing the behind-the-scenes sign on the Weekend Update desk).

They are oh so pretty, after all!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.