share tweet pin email

In her new Super Bowl commercial, Melissa McCarthy is attacked by a whale, chased by a rhino and taken down by a lumberjack. What could she possibly do for an encore? We learned the answer last night.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy stars in painful — and hilarious — Super Bowl ad for Kia

The “Ghostbusters” star showed up on “Saturday Night Live” to play White House press secretary Sean Spicer, and it was everything you’d expect from her: a lot of facial expressions, a loud delivery and a little bit of physical comedy tossed in for good measure.

McCarthy, as Spicer, took questions from reporters at a press conference, but she gave them a warning first.

“Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” she said. “When I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of ‘Rocky’ the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face.”

That pretty much set the tone for the rest of the sketch. If anything, she got even more feisty.

The latest episode of “SNL” also featured the return of Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, as well as guest host Kristen Stewart accidentally dropping the F-bomb during her opening monologue.

RELATED: John Goodman joins Alec Baldwin for latest 'SNL' Donald Trump sketch

It certainly was an eventful night in Studio 8H! So far, no comment from either the real Sean Spicer or President Trump.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.