Meghan Trainor: My boyfriend 'learned sign language for me' during 2nd vocal surgery

Singer Meghan Trainor stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday and dropped a bombshell on the host after performing a show-stopping rendition of "I'm A Lady" from the "Smurfs: The Lost Village" soundtrack.

The 23-year-old Grammy winner revealed she recently had a second vocal surgery — and her surgeon was sitting right there in the audience.

"I really couldn't talk since December. It was like three months of vocal rest and then we decided, 'Let's get the surgery before 'Ellen','" Trainor, 23, explained tearfully. "We did it. We pulled it off."

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros. Meghan Trainor performing "I'm A Lady" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The "All About That Bass" singer, who had a hemorrhaged vocal cord repaired in 2015, also revealed her boyfriend, "Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara, 24, was her knight in shining armor during her vocal rest — even learning sign language so they could communicate!

He looks at me like this everyday, all the time, even when I think I look a mess ❤ I love you @darylsabara A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

"The real trooper was my boyfriend because he learned sign language for me," she gushed. "I would spell out words for him and I’d get really frustrated ... He just stuck with me through it. He was great.”

The couple began dating nine months ago, and Trainor says it's love.

"He's better than whatever I wished for," she said.

Watch Trainor's interview in the video above.