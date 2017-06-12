Meghan Markle had the perfect response when asked if she'll marry Prince Harry

If Britain's royal family is watching to find out whether Meghan Markle can keep tactfully mum, this weekend she was definitely put to the test.
Markle, 35, who has been dating Prince Harry for nearly a year and attended Pippa Middleton's wedding reception in May, was attending the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday, and sat down at a panel with her fellow "Suits" creators and co-stars. The group was there to do a table read of the show's pilot ... but afterward, the audience had questions that had nothing to do with the USA series!
In fact, someone asked if she hoped to marry her royal boyfriend, reported The Telegraph.
Her answer? A smile ... and no words.
Test passed, with flying colors!
Her co-star Rick Hoffman later joked that she should read part of her script with a British accent, perhaps in another reference to her beau.
Still, it does seem a pretty good bet to imagine that the pair will be moving to the next logical step in their relationship — even if much of what's "known" about the private couple is still rumors. Cosmopolitan suggests the pair are moving in together later this summer, and added that she's supposedly leaving the show entirely.
More The Royals videos
Pippa Middleton’s wedding: An inside look at the dress and royal guests
Pippa Middleton gets married in fairy tale wedding
Duchess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews
Pippa Middleton’s wedding: Which dress will get the yes?
For now, we're just crossing our fingers for a royal wedding one of these days!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.