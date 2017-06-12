Meghan Markle had the perfect response when asked if she'll marry Prince Harry

share tweet pin email

If Britain's royal family is watching to find out whether Meghan Markle can keep tactfully mum, this weekend she was definitely put to the test.

Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Will they tie the knot?

Markle, 35, who has been dating Prince Harry for nearly a year and attended Pippa Middleton's wedding reception in May, was attending the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday, and sat down at a panel with her fellow "Suits" creators and co-stars. The group was there to do a table read of the show's pilot ... but afterward, the audience had questions that had nothing to do with the USA series!

In fact, someone asked if she hoped to marry her royal boyfriend, reported The Telegraph.

Her answer? A smile ... and no words.

Meghan Markle at the #Suits live table read and Q&A session at @ATXFestival in Austin, Texas | June 11, 2017 pic.twitter.com/NHaWKEP4jp — Meghan Markle News (@meg_markle) June 11, 2017

Test passed, with flying colors!

Her co-star Rick Hoffman later joked that she should read part of her script with a British accent, perhaps in another reference to her beau.

Calling all #Suits fans! Meghan Markle and Gina Torres have arrived at the #Suits100 panel at #ATXTVs6 pic.twitter.com/ahODOm4QJ6 — Nick Maslow (@nickmaslow) June 11, 2017

Still, it does seem a pretty good bet to imagine that the pair will be moving to the next logical step in their relationship — even if much of what's "known" about the private couple is still rumors. Cosmopolitan suggests the pair are moving in together later this summer, and added that she's supposedly leaving the show entirely.

For now, we're just crossing our fingers for a royal wedding one of these days!

