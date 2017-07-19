Mayim Bialik still gets paid for 'Doogie Howser' — here's how much

share tweet pin email

Around the time she broke out as a TV star in the sitcom “Blossom,” Mayim Bialik made a guest appearance in a 1990 episode of “Doogie Howser, M.D.” All these years later, she’s still cashing in on that role.

Maybe “cash” isn't the right word to use.

The above photo shows how much Bialik was recently paid for her work on “Doogie Howser.” Turns out, it's not much.

“That's right. GROSS was $0.02. NET to me: $0.01,” the 41-year-old actress wrote. She probably earned more just for dancing on a piano in the “Blossom” intro.

Fortunately, she’s not relying on her “Doogie Howser” money to get by. She reportedly is earning $500,000 per episode for “The Big Bang Theory” as part of a new contract she signed earlier this year.

Here's a fun fact: The actor who played the titular character on “Doogie Howser,” Neil Patrick Harris, once appeared alongside Bialik in an episode of “Blossom.”

Think he makes two cents for that cameo?

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.