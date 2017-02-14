So many stars, from Pink to Sofia Vergara to Olivia Wilde, are feeling the love on this Valentine’s Day, sharing super-sweet posts celebrating that special someone in their life.
Then there’s Mayim Bialik.
Anyone who’s single will appreciate this funny Instagram post from the "Big Bang Theory” star, who’s also a neuroscientist.
More Pop Culture videos
Montel Williams’ advice: Write down 3 good things you’ve done every day
Kathie Lee: I’ll be ‘The Bachelorette’ for the over-60 crowd
Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete on their reality show, 20-year marriage
Luke Wilson on animated comedy ‘Rock Dog’ and reuniting with Tracy Morgan
Yep, she was keeping it real, all right. Her big Valentine’s Day plans: delivering a keynote address at IPC APEX EXPO, an electronics manufacturing industry event in San Diego.
“Woke up alone and I'm about to get ready to give a science talk to a bunch of engineers. I may ask all of them to be my valentine,” Bialik joked.
RELATED: Mayim Bialik and Marcie Leeds re-create iconic 'Beaches' scene 28 years later
OK, so it might not have been the most romantic gig, but she definitely had a good time.
RELATED: Mayim Bialik gets real about co-parenting: 'Divorce isn't the end of a family'
We’re not sure if she was able to make a love connection with any of these engineers, but even if she didn’t, Bialik, 41, can still count on the two true valentines in her life: her two young sons.
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.