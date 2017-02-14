Pop Culture

Mayim Bialik gets real about Valentine's Day in funny Instagram post

So many stars, from Pink to Sofia Vergara to Olivia Wilde, are feeling the love on this Valentine’s Day, sharing super-sweet posts celebrating that special someone in their life.

Then there’s Mayim Bialik.

Anyone who’s single will appreciate this funny Instagram post from the "Big Bang Theory” star, who’s also a neuroscientist.

Yep, she was keeping it real, all right. Her big Valentine’s Day plans: delivering a keynote address at IPC APEX EXPO, an electronics manufacturing industry event in San Diego.

“Woke up alone and I'm about to get ready to give a science talk to a bunch of engineers. I may ask all of them to be my valentine,” Bialik joked.

OK, so it might not have been the most romantic gig, but she definitely had a good time.

Me and 1000 of my closest engineering friends #ipcapexexpo #sandiego #hometownspeakinggig

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on

We’re not sure if she was able to make a love connection with any of these engineers, but even if she didn’t, Bialik, 41, can still count on the two true valentines in her life: her two young sons.

