share tweet pin email

So many stars, from Pink to Sofia Vergara to Olivia Wilde, are feeling the love on this Valentine’s Day, sharing super-sweet posts celebrating that special someone in their life.

Then there’s Mayim Bialik.

Anyone who’s single will appreciate this funny Instagram post from the "Big Bang Theory” star, who’s also a neuroscientist.

Woke up alone and I'm about to get ready to give a science talk to a bunch of engineers. I may ask all of them to be my valentine. #valentinesday #currentstateofaffairs #keepingitreal A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:13am PST

Yep, she was keeping it real, all right. Her big Valentine’s Day plans: delivering a keynote address at IPC APEX EXPO, an electronics manufacturing industry event in San Diego.

“Woke up alone and I'm about to get ready to give a science talk to a bunch of engineers. I may ask all of them to be my valentine,” Bialik joked.

RELATED: Mayim Bialik and Marcie Leeds re-create iconic 'Beaches' scene 28 years later

OK, so it might not have been the most romantic gig, but she definitely had a good time.

Me and 1000 of my closest engineering friends #ipcapexexpo #sandiego #hometownspeakinggig A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:33am PST

RELATED: Mayim Bialik gets real about co-parenting: 'Divorce isn't the end of a family'

We’re not sure if she was able to make a love connection with any of these engineers, but even if she didn’t, Bialik, 41, can still count on the two true valentines in her life: her two young sons.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.