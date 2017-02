share tweet pin email

With close to 5,000 episodes under his belt, veteran daytime talk-show host Maury Povich is showing no signs of slowing down. He tells Jenna about the time he was golfing with her father, former President George W. Bush, along with “Cheers” co-creator James Burrows. Jenna and her sister Barbara were so taken with Burrows, Maury recalls to Jenna, that “you gave me absolutely no attention!”