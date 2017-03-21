share tweet pin email

Martha Stewart is mourning the death of her younger brother, who died unexpectedly last week, her team said.

George Christiansen, 65, passed away on March 13, according to a funeral home obituary. His sister's spokeswoman confirmed the death to NBC News.

FilmMagic Martha Stewart lost her younger brother within the last week, according to her spokeswoman. She also lost a sister in 2014.

“The family requests that you respect their privacy during this time of sorrow,” Susan Magrino said in a statement.

A cause of death was not provided. The New York Post reported Christiansen died at his home of a suspected heart attack after feeling sick.

Christiansen, a contractor who lived on a ranch in Fairfield, Connecticut, once appeared in a cooking segment with his sister to help make a blueberry pie with berries grown in his yard.

Stewart noted that George was born on George Washington’s birthday and had “an affinity for pie making.”

In addition to Christiansen, Stewart, 75, has four other siblings. In 2014, she lost a sister, Laura Kostyra Plimpton, to a brain aneurysm.

RELATED: Martha Stewart's sister Laura Kostyra Plimpton dies at 59

Plimpton had worked for Stewart and her company for more than 25 years at the time.