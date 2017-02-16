Pop Culture

Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni are each other's Valentines in sweet new reunion photo

Valentine's Day is not over until we get to see one of our favorite TV pairs, together again!

Fortunately, Mariska Hargitay helped out by posting a picture Wednesday of herself with her former "Law & Order: SVU" co-star (and detective partner) Christopher Meloni.

And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over.

The mystery, of course, is what they're doing exactly. She's just plain adorable with her dreamy smile, but it's not clear if he's giving the side of her head a kiss or whispering sweet nothings.

Maybe it's both!

Hargitay and Meloni started out on "SVU" together when the show debuted in 1999, but he departed (and broke everybody's heart) in 2011.

The pair were never a romantic couple on the show, but that didn't matter to fans, who loved their special chemistry.

This isn't the first reunion photo the pair have taken. Here's a quick revisit of some of our favorites:

Look who I found! #togetheragain

Good times

Friends at Xmas.

It always does our hearts good to see Benson and Stabler, together again, in whatever form we can get them!

