What a way to spend the Fourth of July!

Mariah Carey donned a wet suit and put on a brave face to swim with sharks over the holiday weekend, accompanied by her fearless twins and boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

Shark day with #dembabies ... don't worry, they're gentle #NurseSharks 🦈🦈🦈 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

“Shark day with #dembabies,” she captioned a stunning photo of herself posing alongside 6-year-old Monroe and Moroccan, with several medium-sized sharks swimming right by their feet. In another Instagram post, Carey shared a video clip of herself grazing her hand against the tail of a passing shark while submerged underwater.

Swimming with sharks. Perfectly normal. 🦈🦈🦈 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

“Swimming with sharks,” she captioned the clip. “Perfectly normal.”

Tanaka shared his own version of that same daring video on his Instagram. In the short clip, the backup dancer goes so far as to gently tug on the tail of a resting shark. “Never thought I would do this!” he captioned the post.

Never thought I would do this! 😱🦈 #SwimmingWithSharks #Moments4Life #TanakaAdventures #MuchLove A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

Carey and Tanaka have had no shortage of adventures as of late. Just a few days earlier, the pair posed for a selfie in an impressive wine cellar.

“We’re literally in a wine cellar that has over 250,000 bottles of wine, worth over 24 million dollars!” Tanaka, 34, captioned the picture. “It’s one of the biggest collections of wine in the world! The best part of this experience was spending it with this beautiful Queen.”

And a few days before that, Carey posted images of herself floating in the Dead Sea; she was in town to promote her partnership with local skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics.

Floating #deadsea #israel A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

“Floating,” she captioned one stunning shot, adding the hashtags “dead sea” and “Israel.”