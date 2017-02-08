Mariah Carey on breakup advice and burning wedding dresses: 'Let go of the anger'

share tweet pin email

Breaking up is painful, even for superstars.

But Mariah Carey, who split from ex-fiance James Packer last year, now has some advice for the fellow brokenhearted.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Mariah Carey and James Packer split last October.

"I think before you can really move on, you just have to really be able to let go of the anger, and then you focus on yourself and do you, and then look to someone else for whatever you're looking for," Carey told Refinery29. "But you just have to focus on you and know that you didn't do anything wrong. And if you did do something wrong, blame it on the other person!"

Of course, we're assuming that last part was a joke, but Mimi is definitely onto something. And we're glad to see she's doing just fine on her own.

The billionaire businessman proposed to Carey last January, but by October, the pair had called it quits.

In the interview, Carey also dished on a moment in her latest music video, for the song "I Don't," that has a lot of people talking: when she throws her wedding dress into the fire. But the singer wanted to clarify something about that: It's not the dress.

"As in, not one that I had an intention of getting married in!" Carey said. "But anyway, it seemed like it came full circle because in the 'We Belong Together' video, I run away in a wedding dress. I tend to do that a lot, in real life and in videos (laughs)."

MariahCareyVEVO That's one way to get rid of a dress you don't need.

In a sense, the scene had been in the works for years. Carey had wanted to burn the wedding dress in the 2005 video for "We Belong Together," but the director had nixed the idea, she revealed.

"He wouldn't do it!" she said. "And I was like, 'let it go on fire, what's the big deal?' So I was directing this video and I was like, 'I'm burning this thing, I don't care!'"

"You haven't lived if you haven't burned a wedding dress!" she added.

That's it, Mimi... you let go of that anger!