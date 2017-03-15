Pop Culture

Mandy Moore's message to fans: 'Sometimes we don't get all the answers we want'

Mandy Moore has heard the clamor of emotional fans who expected to find closure after Tuesday's tearjerking "This Is Us" season finale.

And now she has advice for them.

The 32-year-old old actress, who plays family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC show, took to Twitter on Wednesday with a special message for those wanting to know how her TV husband Jack Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia, will meet his fate.

"Sometimes we don't get all the answers we want. Patience. That's the kind of show we're making and I couldn't be prouder," Moore tweeted.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore have a tense scene in the "This Is Us" season finale.

Fans tuned into Tuesday's season finale expecting to learn how jovial Jack dies. After all, we knew from the beginning of the season that we'd soon be saying goodbye to the dad of three.

But the episode, titled "Moonshadow," was far more complex than that.

Instead of depicting Jacks's death, the show, which has always taken viewers on a journey through three different eras in the Pearson family story, jumped back in time to the 1970s to let us see how fresh-faced Jack and Rebecca met.

Then, it continued to pull viewers back into the couple's unhappy "present," as they, both in their 40s now, struggle through their marriage's (so far!) roughest patch.

I stand in awe of this friend of mine. He is the ultimate partner in crime and he absolutely knocked it out of the park on every level in last night's finale. I am the luckiest. Can't believe we have 18 behind us and atleast 36 ahead, Mi. Wow. And for those somehow frustrated with the finale not revealing how Jack passed, I would encourage patience. Otherwise you might be watching the wrong show. Last night was fundamental to the bigger picture. The story deviated and ultimately landed on (I think) a more compelling question... what was the state of this relationship in the end? And as Milo so eloquently stated, let's focus on how the man lived! Stay tuned cause it's all leading somewhere and we're just getting started.

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

The episode ends with a raging fight — and a decision to spend time apart.

"Our love story,” Jack tells Rebecca as he walks out the door, “I promise you, it’s just getting started.”

And just like everything Jack says, the line feels ominous.

Ventimiglia, like his co-star Moore, wants viewers to be patient.

"You’re all going to have to wait a little while longer (to find out how Jack dies),” the actor told an audience after a Tuesday screening of the finale in Los Angeles. "I've gotten in the habit of telling people, 'Let’s not focus on how he died or when he died, let’s focus on how he lived.'"

So, yes, the mystery of how Jack Pearson will meet his end still looms.

And that's exactly how the show's brilliant writers — and actors — want it.

“This Is Us” returns to NBC this fall.

