Mandy Moore's message to fans: 'Sometimes we don't get all the answers we want'

Mandy Moore has heard the clamor of emotional fans who expected to find closure after Tuesday's tearjerking "This Is Us" season finale.

And now she has advice for them.

The 32-year-old old actress, who plays family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC show, took to Twitter on Wednesday with a special message for those wanting to know how her TV husband Jack Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia, will meet his fate.

Sometimes we don't get all the answers we want. Patience. That's the kind of show we're making and I couldn't be prouder. #thisisus — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 15, 2017

"Sometimes we don't get all the answers we want. Patience. That's the kind of show we're making and I couldn't be prouder," Moore tweeted.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore have a tense scene in the "This Is Us" season finale.

Fans tuned into Tuesday's season finale expecting to learn how jovial Jack dies. After all, we knew from the beginning of the season that we'd soon be saying goodbye to the dad of three.

But the episode, titled "Moonshadow," was far more complex than that.

Instead of depicting Jacks's death, the show, which has always taken viewers on a journey through three different eras in the Pearson family story, jumped back in time to the 1970s to let us see how fresh-faced Jack and Rebecca met.

Then, it continued to pull viewers back into the couple's unhappy "present," as they, both in their 40s now, struggle through their marriage's (so far!) roughest patch.

The episode ends with a raging fight — and a decision to spend time apart.

"Our love story,” Jack tells Rebecca as he walks out the door, “I promise you, it’s just getting started.”

And just like everything Jack says, the line feels ominous.

Just sobbing at our finale event because of these two @TheMandyMoore & @MiloVentimiglia. My goodness that was amazing! https://t.co/ChA3oKyXtl — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) March 15, 2017

Ventimiglia, like his co-star Moore, wants viewers to be patient.

"You’re all going to have to wait a little while longer (to find out how Jack dies),” the actor told an audience after a Tuesday screening of the finale in Los Angeles. "I've gotten in the habit of telling people, 'Let’s not focus on how he died or when he died, let’s focus on how he lived.'"

So, yes, the mystery of how Jack Pearson will meet his end still looms.

And that's exactly how the show's brilliant writers — and actors — want it.

“This Is Us” returns to NBC this fall.