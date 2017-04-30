Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia help Pittsburgh Steelers announce draft pick

share tweet pin email

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia would have been the envy of their Pittsburgh Steelers-crazed “This Is Us” characters, Rebecca and Jack Pearson, on Saturday, when they were given the privilege of announcing the team's fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The pair traveled to Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field, where they were met with a cheering crowd full of Steelers fans, waving their “Terrible Towels” in anticipation for the big announcement. After Moore encouraged the crowd to watch the upcoming second season of “This Is Us,” which premieres this fall on NBC, Ventimiglia took the mic to get the team’s fans pumped up.

"Steelers Nation, you guys ready to get those towels up?" the actor yelled before announcing that the Steelers had selected Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs as the No. 135 pick.

Moore documented their trip to Pittsburgh on her Instagram account, posting a photo of her and Ventimiglia holding up Steelers jerseys that were custom-made for their characters.

#steelernation! @miloanthonyventimiglia and I are @heinzfield for #fanblitz and they made us our own custom jerseys with our #thisisus character names!! Jack and Rebecca would be beside themselves. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

The Pittsburgh Steelers play a big part in the lives of the “This Is Us” characters, so it’s only fitting that actors from the show were chosen to be part of the team’s draft announcement. During the first season of the show, “This Is Us” viewers learned that Jack and Rebecca conceived their triplets on the night the Steelers won the Super Bowl in 1980, and that, despite all their issues, the Pearson family is connected by their love of the team.

In the caption of another photo taken on their trip to Pittsburgh, Moore hinted that we may be seeing more of the Steel City on the next season of “This Is Us.”

What a day! Wish we could have stayed longer but thank you to the people of #pittsburgh and the entire @steelers organization for the hospitality. Can't wait to come back soon with the rest of the cast (and hopefully shoot some scenes for #thisisus 😉). #steelernation A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

