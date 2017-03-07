Mandy Moore on end of 'This Is Us' season: 'We're going to destroy America'

share tweet pin email

How many tissues do you have in your home? One box? Two boxes? The number’s not important. Whatever it is, you need to buy more, because the season finale of “This Is Us” will air next week, and it promises to be one big wave of emotion.

Season 1 has already made us weep uncontrollably, but the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, told Variety for its latest issue that the finale is “definitely the darkest place we’ve been.”

Bryce Duffy / Variety The cast of "This Is Us" share a laugh for the cover of Variety's latest issue.

“We’re going to destroy America by the end of the season. As if they don’t have enough to be upset about at this point in time anyway,” said star Mandy Moore, who plays mother-of-three Rebecca Pearson on the NBC drama. “But they’re going to be upset for a completely different set of reasons.”

Yikes! We’ve never been so excited to be so upset!

Fogelman added that the finale is “incredibly ambitious” for the way it jumps between time periods, citing a scene between Moore and her on-screen husband, Milo Ventimiglia, a.k.a. Jack Pearson.

“I think it’s going to rock people,” he predicted.

Moore hinted as much during the cast’s Q&A session on Twitter Tuesday.

Chrissy Metz, who co-stars as Kate Pearson, gave us additional confirmation that the finale is a real tearjerker.

Here’s one more thing we know about the episode: It won’t reveal how Jack died.

Next season? We’re just trying to get through the next two episodes!

Even though “This Is Us” has made fans cry and cry and cry some more, Fogelman said it wasn’t the reaction he was going for.

“People talk a lot about the crying, which caught me off-guard,” he told Variety. “I thought the show was going to move people, and I felt people were really going to like it.”

Ventimiglia joked, “Seriously, I’m surprised that some kind of tissue company hasn’t stepped up and said, ‘OK, let’s call it Tuesday tissue night.’”