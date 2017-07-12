Pop Culture

Mandy Moore celebrates 2-year anniversary with boyfriend: 'Never not smiling with you'

Mandy Moore has been walking on air all year, thanks to the success of "This Is Us," and now she's got another reason to smile — she's celebrating two years together with boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙

The 33-year-old actress shared an adorable Instagram pic that found the beaming couple toasting their big day. Goldsmith, singer and guitarist for the L.A. folk-rock band Dawes, even clutched a bottle of vino for the occasion.

Pajamas in the snow #Maine 📸 by @threelilymama

Moore, who filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Ryan Adams in 2016 after nearly six years of marriage, confirmed she and Goldsmith were an item with a series of cute Instagram shots in 2015.

Fans got to see the lovebirds stepping outside in pajamas while on a wintery Maine vacation.

Flashback to last week when my 52 point word befuddled both of us. 💗 #fbf

And, another snap of Goldsmith playing Scrabble with his lady.

Mandy Moore shares birthday greeting for 'This Is Us' co-star Milo Ventimiglia

In August 2016, Moore gushed about her beau to In Touch Weekly.

"I am very happy! (Taylor) is a gem of a person," Moore told the magazine. "I really lucked out."

Here's wishing the happy couple many more years!

