Mandy Moore has been walking on air all year, thanks to the success of "This Is Us," and now she's got another reason to smile — she's celebrating two years together with boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The 33-year-old actress shared an adorable Instagram pic that found the beaming couple toasting their big day. Goldsmith, singer and guitarist for the L.A. folk-rock band Dawes, even clutched a bottle of vino for the occasion.

"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," Moore captioned the joyful photo, and added a few colorful heart emojis for emphasis.

Pajamas in the snow #Maine 📸 by @threelilymama A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Dec 29, 2015 at 9:03am PST

Moore, who filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Ryan Adams in 2016 after nearly six years of marriage, confirmed she and Goldsmith were an item with a series of cute Instagram shots in 2015.

Fans got to see the lovebirds stepping outside in pajamas while on a wintery Maine vacation.

Flashback to last week when my 52 point word befuddled both of us. 💗 #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 24, 2015 at 1:25pm PDT

And, another snap of Goldsmith playing Scrabble with his lady.

In August 2016, Moore gushed about her beau to In Touch Weekly.

"I am very happy! (Taylor) is a gem of a person," Moore told the magazine. "I really lucked out."

Here's wishing the happy couple many more years!