Mandy Moore has been walking on air all year, thanks to the success of "This Is Us," and now she's got another reason to smile — she's celebrating two years together with boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith.
The 33-year-old actress shared an adorable Instagram pic that found the beaming couple toasting their big day. Goldsmith, singer and guitarist for the L.A. folk-rock band Dawes, even clutched a bottle of vino for the occasion.
"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," Moore captioned the joyful photo, and added a few colorful heart emojis for emphasis.
Moore, who filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Ryan Adams in 2016 after nearly six years of marriage, confirmed she and Goldsmith were an item with a series of cute Instagram shots in 2015.
Fans got to see the lovebirds stepping outside in pajamas while on a wintery Maine vacation.
And, another snap of Goldsmith playing Scrabble with his lady.
In August 2016, Moore gushed about her beau to In Touch Weekly.
"I am very happy! (Taylor) is a gem of a person," Moore told the magazine. "I really lucked out."
Here's wishing the happy couple many more years!