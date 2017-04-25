Maksim Chmerkovskiy says intruder tried to break into his home after 'DWTS'

share tweet pin email

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his celebrity partner, “Glee” actress Heather Morris, were shockingly eliminated from the ballroom competition on Monday night. It was hardly the worst thing that’s happened to Chmerkovskiy this week.

Chmerkovskiy said Tuesday that an intruder tried to break into the Los Angeles home he rents with his fiancée and fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro, Peta Murgatroyd, earlier that morning. He explained what happened to Maria Menounos on SiriusXM.

Alo Ceballos / GC Images Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, seen here in December 2016, are doing fine following a scare at their home this morning.

“At 2:20, I wake up to this loud knocking. I come down, there’s cops, and they’re like, ‘There’s a dude outside that’s claiming that this is his house.’ I’m like, Wait, what?” he recounted.

He added, “I guess it’s an ongoing thing with the ex-owner of this house.”

Chmerkovskiy said he asked the cops if he could take a look at the alleged intruder.

“I just want to see the face so if I see somebody in the neighborhood that's like this I’m going to call the cops myself,” he said. “The guy is belligerent on some stuff and just showing some deeds.”

Chmerkovskiy also noted that the man brought a friend “who was even more belligerent drunk than he.”

Fortunately, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, who welcomed a son, Shai, in early January, are doing fine.