Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Peta Murgatroyd keeps trying to postpone our wedding

While the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” will keep Maksim Chmerkovskiy busy for a while, he’s already looking ahead to the summer, when he’ll marry Peta Murgatroyd. He’s anxious to tie the knot — maybe a little more anxious than his fiancée.

“Peta keeps trying to postpone it and I’m like, ‘No, I want to marry you, goddamn it!” he joked to Vulkan Magazine.

He said the plan is to exchange vows this July — that is, assuming Peta is game.

“We have this crazy dream of getting married in a castle so we want to try and make that happen — in New York!” he explained.

Their fairy-tale romance includes the birth of their son, Shai, in January. Chmerkovskiy describes fatherhood as his “biggest accomplishment.”

Noting the influence his parents had on his life, he added, “[W]hen my child grows up and starts to become influenced by me that will be Peta and mine’s accomplishment.”

Chmerkovskiy won’t necessarily influence his son to follow in his footsteps and become a dancer.

“I want him to grow up as an intelligent person!” he said. “I want to give him the opportunity to be educated and be able to choose for himself.”

In the meantime, Chmerkovskiy is doing everything he can to take care of little Shai.

“I’ve embraced the role of caretaker so my immediate goal was to set it up; the house, the help, what to do in emergencies, how many diapers we needed (400-600?), everything! It was my responsibility and I embraced the s--- out of it,” he told Vulkan. “Because of that, Peta was able to focus on all things baby and all things mother.”

Of course, he and his fiancée are also focused on winning the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.” (She’s partnered with “Bachelor” star Nick Viall.) His rivalries with her and with his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, who’s teaming with Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, are friendly.

“I wish her and Val a lot of luck and may the best man or woman win! It’s all about the bragging rights,” he said.

For now. Once the season ends, it’ll be all about his and Peta's wedding.

