This week's iHoda had a different vibe ... a sentimental one. Her pick, "Made For You" by singer-songwriter Paul Sikes and author Jane Lorenzini, was actually written for her and her baby girl, Haley Joy!

TODAY Hoda and her daughter Haley Joy are inseparable. The new mom said that when she looked at her, she saw "forever."

We're swooning over this sweet gesture, Paul!

My girl 👶🏼❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Hoda can't get enough of the song.

Thank you @paulsikes and Jane Lorenzini. Everytime I hear "made for you" I weep... #HaleyJoy — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) June 15, 2017

Singer songwriter, Paul Sikes appreciated the love and shoutout during the Fourth Hour.

So this happened a few minutes ago.. thanks for the beautiful shout out @hodakotb .. also to the talents of @forestmiller18 @mariongrace @jasondering and Jane Lorenzini for your contributions to the song. #MadeForYou is up on iTunes if you feel like checking it out. A post shared by Paul Sikes (@paul_sikes) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

After listening to it for 4,576 times and using all of our tissues to clean up our tears, we want to make sure you can listen to it, too!

Just press play below to listen to a snippet.

There is no doubt that Hoda and Haley Joy were MEANT and MADE for each other!