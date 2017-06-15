Enter for a chance to win a VIP golf trip to Scotland with Dylan Dreyer! 

Pop Culture

'Made For You': Listen to the song Paul Sikes wrote for Hoda and Haley Joy!

TODAY

This week's iHoda had a different vibe ... a sentimental one. Her pick, "Made For You" by singer-songwriter Paul Sikes and author Jane Lorenzini, was actually written for her and her baby girl, Haley Joy!

TODAY
Hoda and her daughter Haley Joy are inseparable. The new mom said that when she looked at her, she saw "forever."

We're swooning over this sweet gesture, Paul!

My girl 👶🏼❤️

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Hoda can't get enough of the song.

Singer songwriter, Paul Sikes appreciated the love and shoutout during the Fourth Hour.

After listening to it for 4,576 times and using all of our tissues to clean up our tears, we want to make sure you can listen to it, too!

Just press play below to listen to a snippet.

There is no doubt that Hoda and Haley Joy were MEANT and MADE for each other!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Hoda Kotb adopted a baby girl! Meet Haley Joy

Play Video - 3:54

Hoda Kotb adopted a baby girl! Meet Haley Joy

Play Video - 3:54

More video

More: Pop Culture Music Kathie Lee & Hoda

TOP