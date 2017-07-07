share tweet pin email

Macklemore's grandmother told him she wanted to do it all for her 100th birthday.

When you have a Grammy-winning rapper as a grandson, that means riding in a gold Cadillac El Dorado convertible, egging a house, singing karaoke, playing Skee-Ball and enjoying the antics of a male stripper at a party with some friends. In other words, a 100th birthday celebration for the ages.

Macklemore, 34, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, gave his grandmother, Helen Schott, a centennial to remember by making her the star of his new video for the song "Glorious."

"What’re you doing here, honey?" Schott asks at the beginning of the video.

"Today, we’re going to do whatever you want to do," Macklemore replies.

"Oh God, I want to do it all,'' she replied.

He also had a special message for her on Instagram.

Grandma - nothing is more Glorious than you. Happy 100th. Thank you for the Werthers Originals. The advice. And for being a part of something that I'll treasure forever. Love Ben

The video was filmed in the area around Schott's longtime home in Modesto, California.

"Honey, it was delightful," Schott told The Modesto Bee. "We had a blast, the whole thing was a blast.

"Anytime I can have my grandkids around I love it. We’re a great family, we have a lot of fun."

In one party scene, members of her bridge club laugh as a male stripper makes an appearance. (Thankfully, he kept his performance fairly PG.)

"Oh my God, I’ve never been so shocked in my life,'' Schott told The Modesto Bee. "For all the stuff I’ve gone through in my whole life, that was new. But you’ve got to be a good sport."

