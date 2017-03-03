Pop Culture

Luke Perry reveals why he'd never let his daughter date Dylan McKay

TODAY

Luke Perry may have starred on "Beverly Hills, 90210," one of the biggest shows of the 1990s, but his teenage kids have never watched it — and the actor is fine with that.

"That’s the way it should be," the 50-year-old "Riverdale" star told Us Weekly. "I don’t want them to dwell on it."

Getty Images
Actor Luke Perry revealed that he would forbid his daughter from dating a guy like his old "Beverly Hills, 90210" character Dylan McKay.

More Pop Culture videos

The father of two — Jack, 19, and Sophie, 16 (with ex-wife Rachel Sharp) — told the magazine that he enjoyed playing the show's brooding bad boy, Dylan McKay, and he still has a soft spot for the teen rebel.

But, Perry said, he'd put his foot down at letting a guy like dangerous Dylan, who broke many a West Beverly Hills High School girls' hearts, date his own daughter.

"I know that brother, I know what he’s up to," joked Perry. "He’s absolutely a man of character, so she could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no.”

SNAP/REX via Shutterstock
Luke Perry as "Beverly Hills, 90210" bad boy Dylan McKay.

Though the actor now plays a dad on "Riverdale," during a recent visit to TODAY he revealed he'd jump at the chance to play Dylan again — especially if he could style his hair in Dylan's famously retro pompadour.

RELATED: Luke Perry's ready for the Dylan 'do again: 'I'd like to go back' to '90210'

"I'm gonna see if I can get that hair standing," he said, raking his fingers through his mane to fluff it up. "Yes, if I get the hair back up."

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Luke Perry: New Archie series 'Riverdale' is like '90210' on steroids

Play Video - 4:27

Luke Perry: New Archie series 'Riverdale' is like '90210' on steroids

Play Video - 4:27

More video

More: Pop Culture TV

TOP