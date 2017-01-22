Sorry, but Luke Bryan won’t be able to make it to your Super Bowl party in two weeks. He has plans.
Really big plans. The country superstar will be at the game to sing the national anthem before kickoff.
Bryan made the announcement Sunday via a video that was posted to his Twitter account.
He will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LI (that’s Super Bowl 51, for those of us who don’t use Roman numerals in everyday life) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Last year, the national anthem was performed by Lady Gaga, who just so happens to be this year’s halftime act. Maybe Bryan will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year!
Better hold off on inviting him to your Super Bowl LII (Super Bowl 52) party, just in case.
