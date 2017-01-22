share tweet pin email

Sorry, but Luke Bryan won’t be able to make it to your Super Bowl party in two weeks. He has plans.

Really big plans. The country superstar will be at the game to sing the national anthem before kickoff.

RELATED: Luke Bryan performs with broken clavicle, tweets gnarly injury photos

Bryan made the announcement Sunday via a video that was posted to his Twitter account.

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

He will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LI (that’s Super Bowl 51, for those of us who don’t use Roman numerals in everyday life) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, Feb. 5.

RELATED: Luke Bryan slaps 'disruptive' audience member during charity concert

Last year, the national anthem was performed by Lady Gaga, who just so happens to be this year’s halftime act. Maybe Bryan will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year!

Better hold off on inviting him to your Super Bowl LII (Super Bowl 52) party, just in case.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.