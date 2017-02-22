Luke Bryan thanks fans for their prayers after his niece passes away

share tweet pin email

Luke Bryan is thanking fans for the love and support he, his wife, Caroline, and his family have received following the news that his niece has passed away.

Sadie Brett, the infant daughter of Caroline’s brother Bo Boyer and Boyer’s wife, Ellen Boyer, passed away Tuesday, the country singer’s rep confirmed to E! News. She’d been battling heart and other issues, according to posts on Ellen Boyer’s Facebook page.

On Monday, Ellen Boyer wrote that Sadie Brett’s health had “declined overnight.” Later that day, she asked friends to “flood the heavens with prayers.”

Bryan tweeted on Tuesday, “We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y'all.”

Unfortunately, Bryan has suffered a series of family tragedies over the past two decades. In 1996 he lost his 26-year-old brother Chris in a car accident. His 39-year-old sister Kelly died in 2007, and Kelly’s widower passed away in late 2014.