Thousands of fans packed into Kansas City's Sprint Center to see Luke Bryan perform last week, but only one of them got the star treatment from the country superstar himself.

Crossroads Hospice Luke Bryan meets his superfan, Frances Stanaway.

Frances Stanaway's good time kicked off before the show even began, when the 88-year-old terminally ill woman got the chance to meet Bryan backstage.

Stanaway was decked out in a custom T-shirt that read: "Shake It for Me, Luke!" And he did just that.

In fact, the "Country Girl" singer even broke his big meet-and-greet rule just for her.

Crossroads Hospice Luke Bryan has some fun with his 88-year-old fan.

Last year, he told Ellen DeGeneres that after so many eager fans crossed the line, he had to ban them all from grabbing his butt — but the pics prove that ban didn't apply to Stanaway.

She was thrilled by the encounter, and when a reporter from KSHB asked if she found the singer attractive, she simply replied "Heavens, yes!"

The special moment was arranged by Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, as part of their Gift of a Day program.

The goal of Gift of a Day is to give patients an opportunity to do something they truly love.

"To see her face when he walked in, with her wide eyes, and knowing she was having an amazing time, that's what makes it all worthwhile," program coordinator Tracy Bunch explained on the Crossroads website.