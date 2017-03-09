The cue cards are back! We're so excited about these 'Love Actually' sequel photos

The "Love Actually" charity sequel is getting more and more intriguing by the day!
Script editor/producer Emma Freud (whose partner Richard Curtis wrote the original 2003 classic and the short follow-up for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day) has posted even more pictures from the set — and we're tickled, actually.
While last week we got to see Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon reprising their roles as the UK prime minister and his now-wife, this time we're revisiting Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln as a love triangle that's been destined to blow up for 13 years now, apparently.
In the original, Ejiofor and Knightley were a couple, and Lincoln (who now stars in "The Walking Dead") was his best friend — and in love with her.
His crowning moment: silently professing his love via cue card messages outside her front door.
Well, it appears that very little has changed, despite Lincoln calling his character a "stalker" last February.
"He is a stalker," he told The Wrap. "That was my question to [director] Richard Curtis: 'Do you not think we're sort of borderline stalker territory here?' And he said, 'No, no. Not with you playing it, darling. You'll be all right.'"
Moving right along: The other news from set-side is that while we thought Colin Firth might not be reprising his role as an aspiring novelist who falls for his housekeeper, photos not snapped by Freud have shown him on set.
We didn't think it was possible to get more excited by the sequel, but that has absolutely done it.
"Red Nose Day Actually" will be part of Comic Relief's comedy fundraiser on March 24, airing in the U.S. on NBC a day later.
