'Love Actually' cast members reveal best (and worst!) parts of reunion

They're back! After almost 14 years, the cast of "Love Actually" has reunited for a short sequel that will air on NBC Thursday night, and it's all for a good cause.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait until then to see the gang together again.

TODAY's Keir Simmons visited the set and got a sneak peek of what's to come from the cast of the beloved rom-com.

One thing is for sure, there will be more of the same — the key ingredient that made the movie work the first time around.

"It's casting!" Chiwetel Ejiofor, who sat alongside his co-stars, said.

"Yes!" Keira Knightley agreed. "It was all down to us, wasn't it?"

There's truth to that, even if the stars were joking around.

But according to actor Andrew Lincoln, the real winning element was the heart of the story itself.

"I do think that making a movie about all the different qualities of love is a really neat idea, and I'm not sure there'd been one until 'Love Actually,'" he explained.

However, there's one part of it all that wasn't so winning — as least as far as Hugh Grant, who played everyone's favorite dancing prime minister, is concerned.

"I dreaded that dancing scene in 'Love Actually' more than words can say," he said of his first twirl on the big screen.

The bad news for him — and the very good news for fans — is that he shakes his hips again for the sequel.

Universal Pictures

"I do it again," Grant said. "Different tune, more dancing."

In fact, he was filming that scene during Simmons' set visit. "That's why I'm grumpy," he insisted. "Because I'm hating it."

But he's loving the cause. The 10-minute mini-movie is part the annual Red Nose Day fundraiser, which supports children in need around the world.

"It's money that's going to amazing, amazing, very important causes," Knightley added. "And I think it's lovely to have a day that's about giving and about kindness. The world always needs that. And some love, actually."

The "Red Nose Day Special" airs May 25 at 10:00 pm ET on NBC.

