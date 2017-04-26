share tweet pin email

They invented Post-Its!

Two decades ago this week, funny ladies Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino lit up the screen in the cult comedy classic "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion."

Now, the two stars have reunited to honor the movie's 20th anniversary.

Kudrow, 53, and Sorvino, 49, chatted with Entertainment Weekly about how proud they are of the zany comedy, which tells the story of two underachieving California women who lie about their lives when they attend their 10-year class reunion.

Alamy stock Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" (1997)

"I think every scene, there's something funny in it," Kudrow said. "It was on recently — and I didn't see it from the very beginning — but every single scene I laughed at least once."

When they filmed the movie, Kudrow was already a household name, thanks to her role as ditzy Phoebe on "Friends," and Sorvino had just nabbed an Oscar for her role as a happy-go-lucky prostitute in Woody Allen's "Mighty Aphrodite."

Alamy stock "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion" (1997)

The star-studded flick also features Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, Camryn Manheim and an early performance from Justin Theroux, who plays a dashing but mysterious cowboy.

The two stars revealed how they prepped to play their lovably offbeat characters — and how they nailed down their signature Valley Girl voices.

