Linkin Park pens letter to late bandmate Chester Bennington: 'Our hearts are broken'

share tweet pin email

The members of Linkin Park have written a letter expressing the “grief and denial” they are feeling following the loss of their frontman, Chester Bennington, last week.

The letter is addressed to Bennington and was posted to Linkin Park’s website and social media accounts on Monday morning.

“Our hearts are broken,” the message begins. “The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.

“You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world.”

The band wrote that Bennington’s wife and family appreciate the support and want the world to know that Bennington was “the best husband, son, and father,” adding that the “the family will never be whole” without him.

Getty Images Bennington (third from left) with his Linkin Park bandmates.

“Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious,” the group continued. “Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

The final paragraph further addresses Bennington's vital role in Linkin Park, as well as the uncertain future of the band.

“Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable,” the members of Linkin Park wrote. “While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.”

Steve Marcus / Reuters Bennington performing in 2012.

The letter concludes with a link to a site, Chester.LinkinPark.com, where fan tributes to Bennington are being shared. The site also includes resources for suicide prevention, including the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255.

Bennington was found dead at his home just outside Los Angeles last Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since determined he died by suicide. Bennington was 41.

Bandmate Mike Shinoda initially commented on Bennington’s death Thursday on Twitter, saying he was “shocked and heartbroken.” Linkin Park has canceled its tour as it continues to mourn the loss of its friend.