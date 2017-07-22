Linkin Park cancels tour after frontman Chester Bennington's death

share tweet pin email

Millions mourned the shocking death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington this week — including his bandmates. The rocker was found dead on Thursday in an apparent suicide by hanging. He was 41.

Now, the group has announced that sadly, in the wake of Bennington's death, the show will not go on.

The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington," tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement. "The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected."

The band has yet to release an official statement, though bandmate Mike Shinoda confirmed the news of Bennington's death on Twitter.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

The band also tweeted a dazzling photo of Bennington in his element, playing a stadium show.

The North American tour was set to begin on July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts and feature special appearances by Machine Gun Kelly, One OK Rock and Snoop Dogg.

Heartbroken fans can relive past tour experiences by watching the new video "Talking to Myself," which was released on the morning of Bennington's death and includes past tour footage.