Liam Hemsworth joins Miley Cyrus' family for holiday photo — see the pic!

Liam Hemsworth is helping Miley Cyrus ring in the holidays "Cyrus fam" style!

The 26-year-old "Hunger Games" star posed in front of a Christmas tree with his 24-year-old "Voice" coach fiancée and a half-dozen of his future in-laws for an adorable family Christmas photo.

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄

Cyrus' sister, reality TV star Brandi Cyrus, shared the festive pic on Instagram, captioning it, “Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing."

The duo are flanked by Cyrus' mom and dad, Billy Ray and Tish, and Cyrus' siblings — musician Trace, 27, singer and actress Noah, 16, Brandi, 29, and model Braison, 22.

The on-again, off-again couple thrilled fans by rekindling their romance this year after calling it quits in 2013.

While they're keeping a lower profile this time around, Cyrus acknowledged her humongous engagement ring to talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres in October.

I look like a fucking strawberry. #looklikemyfuckingmomdressedmethisam #prettysureihadthissamelookat6

But the offbeat singer revealed that she's self-conscious about the ring.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus gets brutally honest about engagement ring from Liam Hemsworth

"This is really weird because this is, like, real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy and they don't look that good together because they kind of mix up," said Cyrus. "So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune."

Cyrus added that she told the Aussie actor, "'This isn’t really my aesthetic but I’ll wear it because you love me.'"

