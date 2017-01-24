Lea Michele's fans know she'll keep Cory Monteith in her heart forever.
The 30-year-old "Scream Queens" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet throwback selfie with the late actor, who died three and a half years ago.
More Pop Culture videos
Andrew Garfield on his first-time Oscar nod: ‘It’s all very overwhelming’
Nicole Kidman on her 4th Oscar nod: It’s more emotional every time
Mahershala Ali on Oscar nod for ‘Moonlight’: It’s been a whirlwind
Octavia Spencer on ‘Hidden Figures’ Oscar nods: ‘We are over the moon’
The intimate Polaroid-style photo shows the two "Glee" stars cuddling, and features a handwritten label reading "Bleeker St 2012."
The on- and off-screen partners met on the "Glee" set and began dating in 2011. They were still a couple when Monteith died from an accidental drug overdose in 2013 at age 31.
Since Monteith's passing, Michele continues to share photos and memories of happy times the pair spent together.
She's also revealed a bit of body ink honoring her late beau.
Last August, the actress-singer posed on the cover of Women's Health U.K., revealing a never-before-seen "Finn" tattoo on her derriere. Finn Hudson, of course, was the name of Monteith's lovable jock character on "Glee."
RELATED: Lea Michele reveals tattoo honoring Cory Monteith 3 years after his death
Michele has at least two other tattoos honoring Monteith, including a number "5" tattoo, in reference to Finn's McKinley High School football jersey number, and the phrase "If you say so" along her rib cage, which, she's revealed, was one of the last things Monteith said to her during their final conversation.
On the three-year anniversary of his passing last July, Michele shared a photo of Monteith walking along a rocky beach, a poignant message in its caption.
"We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together," she wrote, "But the memories..they're the best of my life."