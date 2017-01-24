share tweet pin email

Lea Michele's fans know she'll keep Cory Monteith in her heart forever.

The 30-year-old "Scream Queens" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet throwback selfie with the late actor, who died three and a half years ago.

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:04am PST

The intimate Polaroid-style photo shows the two "Glee" stars cuddling, and features a handwritten label reading "Bleeker St 2012."

The on- and off-screen partners met on the "Glee" set and began dating in 2011. They were still a couple when Monteith died from an accidental drug overdose in 2013 at age 31.

FOX via Getty Images Lea Michele has continued to share photos and memories honoring the memory of her late boyfriend and "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.

Since Monteith's passing, Michele continues to share photos and memories of happy times the pair spent together.

She's also revealed a bit of body ink honoring her late beau.

BTS // one of my favs, straight from the lens. 🙈 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Aug 1, 2016 at 8:07am PDT

Last August, the actress-singer posed on the cover of Women's Health U.K., revealing a never-before-seen "Finn" tattoo on her derriere. Finn Hudson, of course, was the name of Monteith's lovable jock character on "Glee."

Michele has at least two other tattoos honoring Monteith, including a number "5" tattoo, in reference to Finn's McKinley High School football jersey number, and the phrase "If you say so" along her rib cage, which, she's revealed, was one of the last things Monteith said to her during their final conversation.

On the three-year anniversary of his passing last July, Michele shared a photo of Monteith walking along a rocky beach, a poignant message in its caption.

"We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together," she wrote, "But the memories..they're the best of my life."