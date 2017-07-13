share tweet pin email

Lea Michele’s love for her former “Glee” co-star and boyfriend, Cory Monteith, remains incredibly strong, four years after his untimely passing.

Michele took to Twitter on Thursday to mark the fourth anniversary of Monteith’s death, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of the two of them.

Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ï¸ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017

“Hard to believe it's been 4 years,” she wrote. “We miss you C ... love you more.”

Michele has frequently used social media to pay tribute to Monteith, who died of a drug overdose in 2013 at the age of 31.

Earlier this year, she posted a selfie capturing a tender moment between her and Monteith.

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:04am PST

On the anniversary of Monteith's death last year, Michele wrote lovingly of the time she spent with him: “We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together ... But the memories ... they're the best of my life.”

Michele, 30, has shown off multiple tattoos honoring the late actor, too, including this one, which reflects the uniform number worn by his “Glee” character, quarterback Finn Hudson.

And one more.. for my Quarterback.. #5 ❤️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 12, 2016 at 5:47am PDT

Monteith will always remain No. 1 in Michele’s heart.