Lea Michele’s love for her former “Glee” co-star and boyfriend, Cory Monteith, remains incredibly strong, four years after his untimely passing.
Michele took to Twitter on Thursday to mark the fourth anniversary of Monteith’s death, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of the two of them.
“Hard to believe it's been 4 years,” she wrote. “We miss you C ... love you more.”
Michele has frequently used social media to pay tribute to Monteith, who died of a drug overdose in 2013 at the age of 31.
Earlier this year, she posted a selfie capturing a tender moment between her and Monteith.
On the anniversary of Monteith's death last year, Michele wrote lovingly of the time she spent with him: “We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together ... But the memories ... they're the best of my life.”
Michele, 30, has shown off multiple tattoos honoring the late actor, too, including this one, which reflects the uniform number worn by his “Glee” character, quarterback Finn Hudson.
Monteith will always remain No. 1 in Michele’s heart.