She's a star of stage and screen, a singer with a brand-new album at the top of the iTunes chart and in the middle of a successful tour — but there's something else Lea Michele is getting noticed for these days: Her revealing photos on Instagram.

When Michele sat down with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Friday, she explained the purpose behind her "Bed Series" pics.

"Just trying to get a boyfriend, you know?" she quipped. "Just trying real hard! A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do."

Bed series// NYC A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Actually, there's something else going on with those sexy shots — and it's not about seeking a man's embrace. It's about embracing herself.

Bed series// london A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

"Listen, my whole life ... everyone always told me I wasn't pretty enough, needed to get a nose job," she recalled. "I wasn't pretty enough to be the pretty girl but a little too pretty to play the awkward friend."

But both her confidence and her career — not to mention those photos — prove otherwise. According to the former "Glee" star, that's a sign of the times.

Bed series// Oscars A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

"I just really feel that Hollywood has changed, beauty has changed," she said. "And I'm embracing, always, my uniqueness ... with naked bed pictures!"