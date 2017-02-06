share tweet pin email

At this year's Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga put on a performance that was as big as the stadium itself — in fact, a little bigger.

The ceiling opened at NRG Stadium in Houston and fans saw Gaga perched high above the field, where she sang "God Bless America" before plunging down to the field suspended by a pair of cables. Yes, cables.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images It was all there for Gaga's halftime show performance: choreographed dance moves, elaborate costumes and even fireworks.

The superstar wore a silver embellished leotard with matching boots.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl 51 halftime show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Once safely inside the stadium, Gaga got the crowd dancing with "Poker Face," and also touched on other hits, including "Born This Way," "Just Dance" and "Bad Romance."

And of course, there was a costume change: Gaga stripped down into a white, rhinestone-studded crop top toward the end of her show.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images Gaga dropped into the stadium attached to cables.

But the performance wasn't all high energy. She slowed it down with one of her newest songs, "Million Reasons," which she played on the piano. In one particularly adorable moment, she paused for a shoutout: "Hey, Dad. Hi, Mom," Gaga said.

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters In typical Lady Gaga fashion, there was a costume change.

The singer's mother Cynthia Germanotta recently told TODAY in an essay that her daughter has wanted to perform at the Super Bowl since she was a child.

"She dreamed of someday taking the stage herself for one of those iconic performances — she practiced her vocals, she perfected her dance routines, she planned her costumes," Germanotta wrote.

Darron Cummings / AP Gaga has dreamed of playing at the Super Bowl halftime show since she was a child, her mom said.

It's clear all the hard work paid off! Gaga's famous fans agreed, including her pal Tony Bennett, and they had lots to say about her show on Twitter:

.@ladygaga was awesome! Like how she said hi mom hi dad #SB51 — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) February 6, 2017

Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 6, 2017

.@ladygaga Lady...the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you....just amazing! — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 6, 2017

And of course, there was this joke:

Lady Gaga covered more ground on the field than the Patriots. #SuperBowl — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 6, 2017

Gaga's performance ended like any good halftime show: with fireworks. And now, back to the game!