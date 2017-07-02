Pop Culture

Lady Gaga shares inspirational message in honor of late friend Sonja Durham

Lady Gaga has a million reasons to miss her late friend Sonja Durham, and the singer recently took to Instagram to share one particularly inspirational thought stemming from Durham’s life and death.

Just wanted to say a loving thank you to monsters and fans of @sonjad7777 all over the world. I've been resting since I wrapped filming, and have begun to process even further all that has taken place. I want to say of all the things you have been there for me and my family and friends for, this one really left me speechless while also taking me by surprise. What I have realized is that my true life dream above all things was to spread peace and love as far as possible through music; and the compassion you have shown me, Sonja's husband Andre, her family and her friends is a miracle. And I know it was her hope while she was battling cancer to tell her story and to be an example of bravery to the world. Thank you for keeping that community in tact, not just for me, for yourself, or for sonja, but thank you for the example of kindness you show to the world. It is not how many followers you have, how skinny or beautiful by other peoples standards that matters. Truly it's the best parts of you on the inside that you choose generously to share with your sister or brother that makes you beautiful. That's what counts. That is your legacy. That is how you leave your mark. Transferring your positive energy to those around you, and watching it multiply.

“Just wanted to say a loving thank you to monsters and fans of [Durham] all over the world,” she captioned an almost-makeup-free selfie. “I’ve been resting since I wrapped filming ['A Star Is Born'], and have begun to process even further all that has taken place. I want to say of all the things you have been there for me and my family and friends for, this one really left me speechless while also taking me by surprise.

“What I have realized is that my true life dream above all things was to spread peace and love as far as possible through music; and the compassion you have shown me, Sonja’s husband Andre, her family and her friends is a miracle,” she continued. “And I know it was her hope while she was battling cancer to tell her story and to be an example of bravery to the world. Thank you for keeping that community in tact, not just for me, for yourself, or for sonja, but thank you for the example of kindness you show to the world.”

I don't know how to put a price on a friendship. I'm not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it's too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live everyday with more passion, more determination, more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that's who she was, and it's what drew us to each other, and I know it's what she always wanted for me. She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was. She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that ok. The other feeling I have is that of being robbed of the last 10 years of my life, friendship and career with her. Like someone took her from us, and with that taking took all the good times. I know that's not true, and I know that I have those memories forever, I'm just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I'm in shock that I won't see her again until I pass too. I vow to be a little stronger everyday for her because that's what she would have wanted, I vow to be stronger for anyone who's lost somebody to cancer. I'm a part of that family now. I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight. I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this. Last thing I told her, "Go find Joanne, Sonj." Somehow I think she did. @sonjad7777 #sonjadurham #grigiogirls

The pop songstress, 31, then wrote a powerful statement on the important things in life.

“It is not how many followers you have, how skinny or beautiful by other peoples standards that matters,” she wrote. “Truly it’s the best parts of you on the inside that you choose generously to share with your sister or brother that makes you beautiful. That’s what counts. That is your legacy. That is how you leave your mark. Transferring your positive energy to those around you, and watching it multiply.”

Durham died in May following a long battle with breast cancer, and Gaga took to social media soon afterward to mourn the loss of her close friend.

On Friday, the singer shared another post in honor of Durham.

Goodbye, Sonja. 🤘🖤

