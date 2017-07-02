share tweet pin email

Lady Gaga has a million reasons to miss her late friend Sonja Durham, and the singer recently took to Instagram to share one particularly inspirational thought stemming from Durham’s life and death.

“Just wanted to say a loving thank you to monsters and fans of [Durham] all over the world,” she captioned an almost-makeup-free selfie. “I’ve been resting since I wrapped filming ['A Star Is Born'], and have begun to process even further all that has taken place. I want to say of all the things you have been there for me and my family and friends for, this one really left me speechless while also taking me by surprise.

“What I have realized is that my true life dream above all things was to spread peace and love as far as possible through music; and the compassion you have shown me, Sonja’s husband Andre, her family and her friends is a miracle,” she continued. “And I know it was her hope while she was battling cancer to tell her story and to be an example of bravery to the world. Thank you for keeping that community in tact, not just for me, for yourself, or for sonja, but thank you for the example of kindness you show to the world.”

The pop songstress, 31, then wrote a powerful statement on the important things in life.

“It is not how many followers you have, how skinny or beautiful by other peoples standards that matters,” she wrote. “Truly it’s the best parts of you on the inside that you choose generously to share with your sister or brother that makes you beautiful. That’s what counts. That is your legacy. That is how you leave your mark. Transferring your positive energy to those around you, and watching it multiply.”

For those in need log into https://t.co/SgXW4JIwRl Learn how to treat ure cancer from other fighters, survivors, or from the terminally ill. pic.twitter.com/Iy5WCtFVul — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 8, 2016

Durham died in May following a long battle with breast cancer, and Gaga took to social media soon afterward to mourn the loss of her close friend.

On Friday, the singer shared another post in honor of Durham.