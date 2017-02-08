share tweet pin email

Amazing. Breathtaking. Wow. Those are just a few examples of appropriate responses to Lady Gaga's high-flying halftime show at Super Bowl 51.

However, there were a few viewers who didn't focus on the songs or the spectacle of it all, and instead directed their attention and social media commentary to the singer's body — in a bad way.

No, really.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

It's hard to imagine what there was to criticize, but there were enough body-bashers out there to get the attention of Gaga herself.

And now she's got something to say about it.

"I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too," she wrote along a photo from her game-day performance. "No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed."

Tom Pennington / Getty Images Lady Gaga's halftime show sparked big reactions on social media.

Gaga kept her response positive, addressing her followers rather than the shamers.

"Be you, and be relentlessly you," she urged her fans. "That's the stuff of champions."

