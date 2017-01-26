Kristen Bell’s wedding day was full of laughs. It was for her husband, Dax Shepard, anyway.
The "Good Place” star just shared a throwback photo of their big day at a Beverly Hills courthouse back in 2013, and it’s both sweet and hilarious. You can tell she was overcome with emotion, and Shepard, well, he enjoyed a laugh at her expense.
“#tbt to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny,” Bell wrote.
Good thing she has a sense of humor. We’re sure she shares all sorts of laughs now with Shepard and their two daughters, Lincoln, 3, and Delta Bell, 2.
