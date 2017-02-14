share tweet pin email

A couple of weeks ago, Kristen Bell shared a throwback photo of her 2013 wedding to Dax Shepard. We’re pretty sure she’s still feeling nostalgic about their big day, because she just posted this video, which gives us another, hilarious look at what happened when the couple tied the knot.

In the clip, Shepard is all smiles, dressed in a tux and driving a car as he and Bell make their way to a Beverly Hills courthouse. He waves to the camera, kisses Bell and asks, “Wanna get married?”

“The Good Place” star, of course, says yes. That was all Shepard needed to hear — he immediately hits the gas pedal and Bell lets out a yelp.

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 8, 2017.

“Here are 11 seconds of one of my happiest days. Driving in the '67 Lincoln to the courthouse, listening to #brettdennen on a mix My Valentine made especially for this particular ride,” she captioned the video.

“I'm filled with excitement and nervous energy. And then he floors it — just to make me giggle.”

Shepard is a jokester, for sure, but Bell clearly loves that side of him.

“I love you with my whole heart, @daxshepard — for everything you are and all that you have taught me. Happy Valentine's day,” she added.

That’s Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, in a nutshell: a lot of funny and sweetness, wrapped up into one perfect package.

