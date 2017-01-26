Kristen Bell meets celebrity crush with help from 'wingman' Dax Shepard

share tweet pin email

When Kristen Bell wants to flirt with Hollywood's handsomest strangers, she can count on her hubby, comedian Dax Shepard, to help make it happen.

The fun-loving duo revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday that Bell met her No. 1 celebrity crush, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" actor Riz Ahmed, at this year's Golden Globes ceremony thanks to her "wingman" Shepard.

"I saw him first," Shepard, 42, explained to DeGeneres, "and I thought she might be too shy to go up to him, so I'm going to break the ice."

"I said to him, 'Hey, my wife has a crush on you. I would love to introduce you to her,' thinking that she would be nervous to say that," the funny man continued.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images British actor Riz Ahmed plays cargo pilot and rebellion hero Bodhi Rook in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

But it turns out Bell, 36, wasn't shy at all.

"I walked up to (Ahmed) and out of my mouth came, 'I find you very attractive,'" said the "Bad Moms" star.

The zany couple, who have been together for nearly a decade and have two young daughters, went on to reveal the Ahmed seemed "very nervous" by the exchange.

"He immediately looked at me and thought, 'Is this their perverse setup? Like, he's going to get jealous and fight for her — or is this an opportunity for a three-way?'" Shepard recalled as the audience roared.

Celebrating @theellenshow 's birthday in style. A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

Bell regretted that their candor put the actor "in a very awkward position."

Ultimately, she said, "I just told (Ahmed) how fabulous I think he is, and very easy on the eyes."

"He has beautiful skin," agreed Shepard. "Just beautiful."