Independence Day is here!
It's that glorious day when barbecue seems a little tastier than usual, fireworks make the night sky a little bit brighter, and celebrities from across the country are feeling a little more patriotic.
Tyra Banks, Reese Witherspoon and other celebs celebrate the FourthPlay Video - 0:46
Here's how some of our favorites are celebrating the holiday!
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Our favorite La-Z-Boy-battling couple showed their pride for America in the best way possible — with American flag pajamas! Shepard scooped his wife up for an adorable photograph that captured just how great the knee-length onesies truly are.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
The couple hosted a barbecue at their home on Sunday to kick off the holiday festivities. Kardashian captured the delicious food on her Snapchat account and rapper 2 Chainz shared a photo of his family and the Wests from the day. Please note North West's hilarious face in the photo — she is all of us dragging our way to work after the long weekend. The struggle is real!
See how Pink and the Kardashians celebrate July 4thPlay Video - 0:58
Olivia Wilde
The actress proved that you don't need a beach to cool off in the July heat! She made a makeshift pool for her adorable daughter Daisy in her Brooklyn backyard. The sweet setup even had petals on the edge.
January Jones
The "Mad Men" star was all about the red, white and blue Tuesday! Jones posted a photo of herself wearing a white one-piece and American flag pants. She topped off the look with retro sunglasses and waved another flag in the air with the caption, "Happy Birthday America!"
Christie Brinkley
"Three cheers for the red, white and blue!" That's how Christie Brinkley captioned her Fourth of July post on Tuesday. The model showed herself relaxing on a boat off the coast of Long Island. Not a bad way to spend the holiday!
Getty Images
Stars in stripes
In celebration of July 4, let's salute the celebrity flag fashions that range from bikinis to fur coats.
Vanilla Ice
Vanilla Ice pays tribute to the red, white and blue in February with a stars-and-stripes trucker hat and a red and white scarf to match.Getty Images
Rumer Willis
Actress Rumer Willis celebrates Independence Day 2014 with a patriotic bikini.Getty Images
Jon Glaser
Actor Jon Glaser arrives at "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," in 2015, showing some good ol' fashion American pride with patriotic shorts and completing the athletic look with knee-high socks and sweatbands.NBC
Roseanne Barr
Roseanne Barr attends the Tribeca Film Festival world premiere of "Roseanne For President!" in 2015 donning her Independence Day best.AP
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shows off her patriotic colors while celebrating the Fourth of July in Malibu in 2014.Splash News
LaChanze
LaChanze performs at the 'If/Then' Free Fan Concert in 2014, wearing a top reminiscent of the American flag.Getty Images
Nick Offerman
Actor Nick Offerman might've been in Canada for his book signing in 2013, but he still wore the good ol' US of A colors.Getty Images
Jon Bon Jovi
He is a cowboy, after all ... on a steel horse he rides. Jon Bon Jovi shows his stripes on stage at Estadio Vicente Calderon in Madrid, Spain, on June 27, 2013.Getty Images
Yelawolf
Rapper Yelawolf sees red, white and blue through his sunglasses at the G-Shock Shock The World 2013 at Basketball City on August 7, 2013 in New York.Getty Images
Kevin Hart
Comedian Kevin Hart performs at the 3rd Annual Philly 4th of July Jam on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway July 4, 2013 in Philadelphia, showing his patriotism on his shirt.Getty Images
John Mayer
John Mayer performs at the 3rd Annual Philly 4th of July Jam on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway July 4, 2013 in Philadelphia, wearing a blue blazer with white stars.Getty Images
Ludacris
Ludacris performs during Bud Light Music First 50/50/1 on August 1, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia, wearing his stars and stripes.Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner celebrates the Fourth of July by boogie boarding in a patriotic bikini in Malibu in 2013.Splash News
Carrie Underwood
Country strong! Carrie Underwood sports an American flag tank top while performing during the 2012 Country Music Association Music Festival at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 8, 2012.Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Actress Scarlett Johansson cheers the crowd on stage at the Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 6, 2012 on the final day of the Democratic National Convention. She sports classy look - a t-shirt with the American flag complete with a blazer.AFP-Getty Images
Ke$ha
Ke$ha attends LACOSTE L!VE pool party held during the Coachella Music Festival on April 17, 2011 in California while wearing an American flag cutoff tee.WireImage
Katy Perry
USA or bust! Singer Katy Perry never shies from the chance to salute the flag. Here she performs onstage during "VH1 Divas Salute the Troops" presented by the USO at the MCAS Miramar in Miramar, California, on Dec. 3, 2010.Getty Images
Jane Krakowski
Actress Jane Krakowski ("30 Rock") finds a patriotic color scheme in her Campbell's soup can dress at the 6th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on Feb. 11, 2009.Getty Images
Meryl Streep
Perhaps actress Meryl Streep found Halle Berry's old flag dress in the discount bin somewhere. She sports a very similar look during a photocall for "Doubt" in Paris on Jan. 19, 2009.Getty Images
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton attends the "Young Adam" U.S. premiere during the New York Film Festival on October 8, 2003 in New York, wearing a stars-and-stripes-studded overcoat.Getty Images
Mr. T
Star of "The A Team," Mr. T shows his muscles at Rockefeller Plaza in New York in 2002 in head-to-toe American flag gear.WireImage
Wycleff Jean
Singer Wycleff Jean attends a party for Z100's DJ Romeo February 22, 2002, at the Empire State Building in New York. His track jacket screams "American pride."Getty Images
Julia Stiles
Actress Julia Stiles attends the premiere of the 'Ghost World' on July 18, 2001 in California, while wearing a cropped v-neck, reminiscent of the American flag.Getty Images
Beyonce
Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child performs during the 2001 "United We Stand" concert at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C., a music benefit in support of the recovery efforts from the September 11 attack on America on October 21, 2001.The proceeds went to various Relief Funds.WireImage
Steven Tyler and Pink
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Pink had good reason to get behind their country on Oct. 21, 2001. The two were among those performing at the United We Stand benefit concert just weeks after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.WireImage
Kid Rock
Kid Rock is a big supporter of American troops, and what better way to show it then a big red, white and blue pimp fur? The rocker performs here at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Dec. 8, 2001, for United States servicemen in a partnership between MTV U.S. and the USO, in conjunction with Armed Forces Entertainment.WireImage
Reba McEntire
Singer Reba McEntire smiles on stage and shows off her glitzy, star-studded look during the 28th Annual Peoples Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 13, 2002 in California.Getty Images
Halle Berry
Actress Halle Berry takes her flag wear beyond the bikini and bustier territory of pop stars while promoting her film "Sword Fish" at the Deauville Film Festival for American Cinema in Deauville, France, on Sept. 1, 2001.Getty Images
Bono
He may not be American, but Irish rocker Bono of U2 has always shown his pride (in the name of love). The lining of the singer's jacket fit especially well when the band performed during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans on Feb. 3, 2002.AFP-Getty Images
Axl Rose
In the early '90s, a couple things were certain: Guns N' Roses was one of the biggest rock bands in the world, and frontman Axl Rose liked to sport various types of flag clothing. Here you can enjoy Axl in some tight stars-and-stripes bike shorts.WireImage
Lynda Carter
And this wouldn't be complete without actress Lynda Carter as "Wonder Woman" in 1977, looking fierce in her red,white and blue embossed with gold.Bettmann Archive